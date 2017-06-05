Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey, testifies before a House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee budget hearing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's F... . FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|1 hr
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Thu
|Garret
|8
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Thu
|Garret
|4
|Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor list.
|Thu
|Garret
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Thu
|Thehot_123
|11
|Florida leaders debate the economic impact of l...
|Wed
|Rustyztwo
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC