Colonial Boulevard reopens; project done early
Colonial Boulevard between Metro Parkway and Fowler Street reopened at 6 p.m. Thursday as a project to fix a railroad crossing finished ahead of schedule, Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Zac Burch said. The segment of Colonial, which closed June 9, was originally supposed to be shut down for as long as two weeks.
