Coaches huddle up with South Florida dads on the importance of fathers
Many children in South Florida are growing up without dads in their lives, but a couple of well-known coaches recently made the case for men staying involved in their children's lives. University of Miami Head Coach Mark Richt and Miami Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Clyde Christensen were the keynote speakers for about 1,000 dads and children at the All Pro Dad Father & Kids Experience at the University of Miami football facility.
