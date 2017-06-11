Coaches huddle up with South Florida ...

Coaches huddle up with South Florida dads on the importance of fathers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Many children in South Florida are growing up without dads in their lives, but a couple of well-known coaches recently made the case for men staying involved in their children's lives. University of Miami Head Coach Mark Richt and Miami Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Clyde Christensen were the keynote speakers for about 1,000 dads and children at the All Pro Dad Father & Kids Experience at the University of Miami football facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay skype (May '16) 6 hr treeface41 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 7 hr bad bob 35
Blountstown Burger King Sat Ronnie 1
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Jun 9 fresh air 1
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... Jun 9 USS LIBERTY 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 9 OCD Trump 1
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Jun 9 ABMESSINA1947 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC