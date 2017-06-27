Citrus Leaders Back Albritton for Florida Senate
The Ben Albritton Campaign today announced the endorsement of four members of the Florida Citrus Commission , including its chairman and vice chairman. Albritton is seeking the District 26 seat in the Florida Senate, currently held by Denise Grimsley, who is running for Commissioner of Agriculture.
