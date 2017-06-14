Central Florida woman linked to slain lottery winner wins $1 million herself
A woman who gave birth to a slain lottery winner's child has won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Andrews is the mother of 16-year-old Moses Shakespeare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|15 hr
|spud
|38
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|20 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Tue
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Mon
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Sun
|treeface41
|13
|Blountstown Burger King
|Jun 10
|Ronnie
|1
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC