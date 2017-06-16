Central Florida medical-marijuana grower takes new competition in stride

Knox Medical spent two years jumping through legal, political and regulatory hoops before it opened its first medical-marijuana store in Orlando on June 2. A week later, the state Legislature agreed to expand the number of medical-marijuana operations from seven to 17 by Oct. 3 and allow each to open up to 25 retail centers. That means more competition for Knox, which grows and manufactures its product in Winter Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.