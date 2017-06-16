Central Florida medical-marijuana gro...

Central Florida medical-marijuana grower takes new competition in stride

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Knox Medical spent two years jumping through legal, political and regulatory hoops before it opened its first medical-marijuana store in Orlando on June 2. A week later, the state Legislature agreed to expand the number of medical-marijuana operations from seven to 17 by Oct. 3 and allow each to open up to 25 retail centers. That means more competition for Knox, which grows and manufactures its product in Winter Garden.

