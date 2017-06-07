Car fire blocks southbound lanes of F...

Car fire blocks southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Lake County

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the turnpike, near mile marker 294, at 4:17 a.m. The fire is blocking all southbound lanes on the Turnpike as of 5:03 a.m., according to Florida 511. Plans are in the works to extend state road 408 and insert toll lanes on state road 50, leading into east Orange County.

