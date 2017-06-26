Cape Coral mayor's ex-husband arreste...

Cape Coral mayor's ex-husband arrested at Florida hotel

8 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

The ex-husband of a Florida mayor has been charged with domestic battery and strangling after he got into an argument with a woman. The Miami Herald reports that 48-year-old Kenneth Retzer, ex-husband of Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki, was arrested early Saturday following a domestic dispute call to Miami police.

Chicago, IL

