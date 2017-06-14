Bystanders at South Florida crime sce...

Bystanders at South Florida crime scenes sometimes shoot video instead of rendering aid

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Police officers in South Florida say the phenomenon is commonplace. Bystanders often shoot video first, and ask, "can I help?" later, if at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 21 hr Trump is a joke 4
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis Jun 13 Love ya 1
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
Gay skype (May '16) Jun 11 treeface41 13
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Jun 9 fresh air 1
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... Jun 9 USS LIBERTY 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC