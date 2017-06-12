Burglary of Apopka official's home unravels similar crimes in Central Florida
When a burglar broke into the home of Apopka commissioner and clergyman Doug Bankston in late April, the pastor/politician leaned upon not only police to solve the crime but also prayer. Police said a 9mm Glock handgun, a Rolex watch and some jewelry - including Bankston's wedding band - were taken in the burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Tue
|spud
|38
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Tue
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Jun 11
|treeface41
|13
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|Jun 9
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC