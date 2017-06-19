Brooklyn! Alamo Drafthouse Brings Cla...

Brooklyn! Alamo Drafthouse Brings Classic Florida Trash to the Big Screen

The Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn announced today their sweltering new series FLORIDA BAD , a limited screening event featuring eight tawdry films set in the stifling, stinking heat of the Sunshine State. The series will run from July 10th to 27th, with a special Florida-inspired food and beverage menu available at all screenings.

Chicago, IL

