Brooklyn! Alamo Drafthouse Brings Classic Florida Trash to the Big Screen
The Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn announced today their sweltering new series FLORIDA BAD , a limited screening event featuring eight tawdry films set in the stifling, stinking heat of the Sunshine State. The series will run from July 10th to 27th, with a special Florida-inspired food and beverage menu available at all screenings.
