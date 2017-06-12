Bob Graham: What happened to civics education in Florida?
AUGUST 31: Former U.S. Senator Bob Graham talks to reporters about a recently released section of the 2002 House Intelligence Committee inquiry into the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 during a news conference at the National Press Club August 31, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|19 hr
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Jun 11
|treeface41
|13
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|Jun 9
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC