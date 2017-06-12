Big night for Florida Democrats ends ...

Big night for Florida Democrats ends in acrimony over chairmana s racial remarks

17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Florida Democratic Party's big annual fundraiser ended in acrimony Sunday night after Stephen Bittel, the party chairman, dismissed anger from lawmakers who didn't get introduced on stage as a "childish" complaint from African-American legislators. Bittel also said state Sen. Oscar Braynon of Miami Gardens, the Senate Democratic leader who had expressed lawmakers' unhappiness to the chairman, was acting like "a 3-year-old."

