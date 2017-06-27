BDB: Blue Origin is cheating on Florida with Alabama (the nerve!); a...

BDB: Blue Origin is cheating on Florida with Alabama ; a failed carjacking in Palm Bay and school early release days Blue Origin picked Alabama for its engine factory, close but no cigar for two carjackers in Palm Bay and early release sticks to Wednesday. BDB: Blue Origin is cheating on Florida with Alabama ; a failed carjacking in Palm Bay and school early release days Blue Origin picked Alabama for its engine factory, close but no cigar for two carjackers in Palm Bay and early release sticks to Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.