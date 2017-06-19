Amendment Adds Clarity to Floridas Co...

Amendment Adds Clarity to Floridas Construction Statutes of Limitations and Repose

On June 14, 2017, Florida's Governor signed into law House Bill 377, which seeks to provide clarity to when Florida's construction statutes of limitations and repose begin to run. The existing version of the statute, 95.11 , Florida Statutes, provides that both the limitations period and the repose period begin to run when the later of certain specified events occurs: The date of completion or termination of the contract between the professional engineer, registered architect or licensed contractor, and his or her employer, or Regarding the 4-year limitations period only, if the defect is latent, when the defect is discovered or should have been discovered with the exercise of due diligence.

