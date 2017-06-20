Allegiant to add Florida flight this fall One-way fares will take travelers to Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov. 15 Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2sOKTAk The first Allegiant flight from St. Cloud to Orlando Sandford International Airport is prepared for take off at St. Cloud airport. Allegiant announced Tuesday that it will begin non-stop flight service from St. Cloud Regional Airport to southwest Florida this fall.

