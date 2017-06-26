Aggressive bees swarm, kill dog as Florida family watches
A swarm of bees swarmed and killed a 45-pound dog as a terrified Florida family watched from inside their home. Debbie Leonard tells WPTV that her teenage children let the family's dog Delilah out into their Boca Raton backyard last Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Sat
|vote big no
|1
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|wen
|448
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Tarah
|150
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 23
|Gold Mask
|2
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|4
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC