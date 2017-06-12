After Special Session Cliffhanger: Florida Legislature Passes Medical Marijuana Implementation Bill
Florida lawmakers have finally passed legislation to implement Amendment 2, Florida's medical marijuana constitutional amendment. The breakthrough came during the last afternoon of a three-day special session called after legislators were unable to reach a consensus on the rules for the program during the regular session.
