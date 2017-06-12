ACLU questions Florida officials over...

ACLU questions Florida officials over toxic water

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling out Florida health officials. They say the state did not warn people properly about the dangers of last year's algae bloom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis 6 hr Love ya 1
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... 20 hr hammer 1
Gay skype (May '16) Sun treeface41 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Sun bad bob 35
Blountstown Burger King Jun 10 Ronnie 1
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Jun 9 fresh air 1
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... Jun 9 USS LIBERTY 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC