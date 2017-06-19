6 who fill OPD Lt. Debra Clayton's shoes?
She had a wonderful time in 2015 touring Washington, D.C. with 125 kids from Central Florida who were part of the Million Youth Peace March. She had a wonderful time in 2015 touring Washington, D.C. with 125 kids from Central Florida who were part of the Million Youth Peace March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Horatio
|9
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Sat
|vote big no
|1
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|wen
|448
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Tarah
|150
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Fri
|Gold Mask
|2
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|4
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC