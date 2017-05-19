Woman Burned by Starbucks Coffee Gets...

Woman Burned by Starbucks Coffee Gets $100,000 Verdict

A Florida woman burned by a Starbucks coffee received $100,000 for the injuries she sustained from the 20-ounce cup of coffee. Starbucks has been ordered to pay Joanne Mogavero $100,000 after she suffered first and second degree burns after a lid came off her coffee and spilled in her lap, according to Fortune .

Chicago, IL

