Winter Garden man, 32, faces child po...

Winter Garden man, 32, faces child porn charges

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A 32-year-old Orange County man was arrested Friday on two counts of possessing child pornography, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Ryan Andrew Blank is accused of having child pornography on "digital devices" inside his home on Priory Circle in Winter Garden, according to the FDLE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
700K in scholarships 32 min johnriven 1
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... 4 hr Dan Fraley 1
A good way to learn the fashion Thu Andymolly 1
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) May 16 Cabbage Memory 52
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 16 outlaw 6
Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor... May 15 Jeff 1
gab-place May 15 GAB-PLACE 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,741 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC