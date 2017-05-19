Winter Garden man, 32, faces child porn charges
A 32-year-old Orange County man was arrested Friday on two counts of possessing child pornography, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Ryan Andrew Blank is accused of having child pornography on "digital devices" inside his home on Priory Circle in Winter Garden, according to the FDLE.
