What's next for medical marijuana in Florida?
Days later and folks in Florida are still reeling after the Legislature failed to pass a bill that would set out the framework for a voter-approved constitutional amendment. The overwhelming passage of Amendment 2 in November changed Florida's constitution to give more people access to medical marijuana, but that did not give patients instant access.
