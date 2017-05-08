What's next for medical marijuana in ...

What's next for medical marijuana in Florida?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Days later and folks in Florida are still reeling after the Legislature failed to pass a bill that would set out the framework for a voter-approved constitutional amendment. The overwhelming passage of Amendment 2 in November changed Florida's constitution to give more people access to medical marijuana, but that did not give patients instant access.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) Mon BlunderCONS 4
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 5 Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. May 5 BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! May 5 BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 5 BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC