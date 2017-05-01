Weird 14 mins ago 4:04 a.m.Police: Machete-wielding naked man attacked mailboxes
There are 3 comments on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from 7 hrs ago, titled Weird 14 mins ago 4:04 a.m.Police: Machete-wielding naked man attacked mailboxes. In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:
Police in southwest Florida say they arrested a naked man who was attacking mailboxes with a machete. The News-Press reports that 36-year-old Yudier Duenas-Sosa was arrested Saturday night in a Cape Coral neighborhood.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
One thing I always knew,, Don Ever Trust a Mailbox,,,! say
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,333
Spotted World
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Then his cousin thought she'd "help" him with the police and got herself arrested too.
|
#3 1 hr ago
"Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, stays these naked courtiers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds of whiskey sours."
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Mon
|Inspector Clusoe
|31
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Sun
|BiZKiT
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|Gill
|446
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12)
|Apr 27
|Fleas
|5
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC