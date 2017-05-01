Weird 14 mins ago 4:04 a.m.Police: Ma...

Weird 14 mins ago 4:04 a.m.Police: Machete-wielding naked man attacked mailboxes

There are 3 comments on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from 7 hrs ago, titled Weird 14 mins ago 4:04 a.m.Police: Machete-wielding naked man attacked mailboxes. In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:

Police in southwest Florida say they arrested a naked man who was attacking mailboxes with a machete. The News-Press reports that 36-year-old Yudier Duenas-Sosa was arrested Saturday night in a Cape Coral neighborhood.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
One thing I always knew,, Don Ever Trust a Mailbox,,,! say
Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,333

Spotted World

#2 2 hrs ago
Then his cousin thought she'd "help" him with the police and got herself arrested too.
Xstain Spot Remover

Philadelphia, PA

#3 1 hr ago
"Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, stays these naked courtiers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds of whiskey sours."
