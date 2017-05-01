There are on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from 7 hrs ago, titled Weird 14 mins ago 4:04 a.m.Police: Machete-wielding naked man attacked mailboxes. In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:

Police in southwest Florida say they arrested a naked man who was attacking mailboxes with a machete. The News-Press reports that 36-year-old Yudier Duenas-Sosa was arrested Saturday night in a Cape Coral neighborhood.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.