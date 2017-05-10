Waterfront closed at Orange County park after girl bitten by 8-foot gator, officials say
A 10-year-old girl was bitten in the leg by an alligator while sitting in water at an Orange County park on Saturday, officials said. The girl was with her family at Moss Park near the Lake Hart area in southeast Orange County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
