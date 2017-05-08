UberSuccessful Digital Business Model...

UberSuccessful Digital Business Model May Crash If Florida Court Classifies Drivers as Employees

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

It's no secret that the multi-billion dollar gig-economy app company has faced its share of speed bumps, roadblocks, and controversies the last several years. As a result of issues with local regulatory traffic laws, rider complaints against drivers for assault and rape, and a sexual harassment scandal, Uber is no stranger to the legal system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) 19 hr BlunderCONS 4
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 5 Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. May 5 BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! May 5 BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 5 BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC