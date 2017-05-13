Trump to Middle Eastern leaders: Fight against terror a 'battle between good and evil'
President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam. Trump's address Sunday was the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.
