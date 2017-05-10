Trial for man accused of killing 3 to begin in Florida
Trial is set to begin for a Florida man charged with the slayings of his wife, a neighbor and a local pastor. The Bradenton Herald reports Avalos is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014, deaths of his wife Amber Avalos, neighbor Denise Potter and the Rev.
