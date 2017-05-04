Travyon Martin will receive posthumou...

Travyon Martin will receive posthumous degree in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

A university will award Trayvon Martin a posthumous Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation five years after the black teenager was fatally shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer in a central Florida neighborhood. An announcement on Florida Memorial University's official Facebook page says Martin's parents, Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree during a May 13 commencement ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Fri Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. Fri BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! Fri BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Fri BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) Thu Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Apr 29 joe 16
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,282 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC