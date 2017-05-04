Travyon Martin will receive posthumous degree in Florida
A university will award Trayvon Martin a posthumous Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation five years after the black teenager was fatally shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer in a central Florida neighborhood. An announcement on Florida Memorial University's official Facebook page says Martin's parents, Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree during a May 13 commencement ceremony.
