Tool to fight voter fraud only cost $...

Tool to fight voter fraud only cost $75,000, but Florida Senate didna t approve it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

As President Donald J. Trump repeatedly makes unproven claims of people having voted twice in the last election, Florida had an easy way to make it much less likely. Ignoring pleas from county election experts across the state, lawmakers ended the 2017 session last week without passing a law that would improve the reliability of voter rolls by making it easier to find voters who are registered to vote in Florida and another state or who are registered in Florida and died in another state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) Tue Cabbage Memory 52
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Tue outlaw 6
Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor... Mon Jeff 1
gab-place May 15 GAB-PLACE 1
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... May 13 Rico from East Lo... 3
News Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues May 13 Outdoorist 1
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... May 12 Quitcherbeachin 6
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC