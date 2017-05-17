Tool to fight voter fraud only cost $75,000, but Florida Senate didna t approve it
As President Donald J. Trump repeatedly makes unproven claims of people having voted twice in the last election, Florida had an easy way to make it much less likely. Ignoring pleas from county election experts across the state, lawmakers ended the 2017 session last week without passing a law that would improve the reliability of voter rolls by making it easier to find voters who are registered to vote in Florida and another state or who are registered in Florida and died in another state.
