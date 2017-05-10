The Five Best Burlesque Nights in Sou...

The Five Best Burlesque Nights in South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

When New Times sent a message to the South Florida Burlesque page on Facebook, we received numerous responses from some of Miami-Dade and Broward's biggest names in burlesque in just a matter of minutes. That's because these performers and their troupes, or what they call "revues" share one thing in common: mutual respect and high praise for one another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 6 hr Prince John 4
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) May 8 BlunderCONS 4
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 5 Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. May 5 BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! May 5 BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 5 BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC