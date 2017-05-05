The final countdown in the Florida Legislature
Supporters of the Senate plan include Stephani Scruggs, the director of field operations in Florida for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, whose husband suffers from epilepsy. Supporters of the Senate plan include Stephani Scruggs, the director of field operations in Florida for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, whose husband suffers from epilepsy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|19 hr
|Brenda H
|6,617
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Fri
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Fri
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Fri
|BiZKiT
|4
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Mango
|60
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 3
|JULIO
|32
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC