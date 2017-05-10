Term limits will only diminish Florid...

Term limits will only diminish Floridaa s judiciary

As the Florida Legislature concludes its session and the Constitution Revision Commission, which takes place every 20 years, begins its process to evaluate proposed changes to our state constitution, a dangerous proposal remains that would have far-reaching consequences for our democracy. The proposal, which would impose term limits on appeals court judges, would create immediate and irreparable damage to the sanctity of our third branch of government, the judiciary, which has remained independent and impartial for more than 200 years.

