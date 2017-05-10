Taken For Refusing The Death Penalty,...

Taken For Refusing The Death Penalty, Attorney Sues To Get Cases Back

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala speaks with reporters about her decision to not pursue the death penalty during her administration. When State Attorney Aramis Ayala, a Democrat, announced in March that she would no longer seek the death penalty in capital cases, Republican Gov. Scott took away more than 20 murder cases in her jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) 2 hr BlunderCONS 4
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 5 Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. May 5 BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! May 5 BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 5 BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC