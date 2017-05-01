Suspect arrested in fatal crash that killed Florida officer
Authorities say they've arrested a woman wanted in connection with a fatal crash that killed one Florida police officer and critically injured another. Media outlets report Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean says 32-year-old Lacy Morris was arrested Tuesday.
