Survey: Consumer confidence in Florida dropped in April

Consumer confidence in Florida dropped in the last month, but researchers say Floridians seem more optimistic than they were a year ago. The monthly University of Florida consumer survey released Tuesday measured confidence at 95.7, which is 3.5 points lower than it was in March.

