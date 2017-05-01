Survey: Consumer confidence in Florida dropped in April
Consumer confidence in Florida dropped in the last month, but researchers say Floridians seem more optimistic than they were a year ago. The monthly University of Florida consumer survey released Tuesday measured confidence at 95.7, which is 3.5 points lower than it was in March.
