Surveillance video shows suspect who set fire to Florida mosque

19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video shot during an April arson fire at a mosque in the New Tampa area. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to contact them right away.

