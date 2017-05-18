Surveillance video shows suspect who set fire to Florida mosque
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video shot during an April arson fire at a mosque in the New Tampa area. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to contact them right away.
