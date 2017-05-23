Strong storms, tornadoes possible in parts of Deep South
Forecasters say powerful thunderstorms are possible across parts of the South, bringing the threat of tornadoes to south Georgia and northern Florida. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Wednesday for a large part of Florida, including the cities of Jacksonville; Gainesville and Tallahassee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|Tue
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 16
|outlaw
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC