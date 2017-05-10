Sonic boom rattles Central Florida as...

Sonic boom rattles Central Florida as secret military space shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center

A sonic boom in Central Florida was caused by the return of a military space shuttle. Here's video of the mini unmanned shuttle, known as X37B, being launched from Cape Canaveral on an Atlas V rocket on May 20, 2015.

