Sonic boom rattles Central Florida as secret military space shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center
A sonic boom in Central Florida was caused by the return of a military space shuttle. Here's video of the mini unmanned shuttle, known as X37B, being launched from Cape Canaveral on an Atlas V rocket on May 20, 2015.
