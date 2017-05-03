Solar backers support measure to carry out Florida voters-approved tax break
Solar energy backers are supporting a "good enough" measure that would carry out a decision by voters to expand a renewable-energy tax break. After the measure got unanimous support Wednesday from the House, the Senate is expected as early as Thursday to approve the bill, which outlines implementation of a constitutional amendment approved in August.
