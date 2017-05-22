Small sinkhole opens outside Trump's ...

Small sinkhole opens outside Trump's Florida getaway club

16 hrs ago

A small sinkhole has opened on the road just outside President Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The Palm Beach Post reports that the 4-foot-by-4-foot hole was discovered Monday in Palm Beach County just west of one the resort's entrances.

Chicago, IL

