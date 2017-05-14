Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Bo...

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Booed During Commencement at HBCU

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy De Vos speaks to the crowd at the ASU + GSV Summit at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City Tuesday "I am here to demonstrate in the most direct way possible that I and the administration are fully committed to your success and to the success of every student across this great country", she said . It got so bad that the university president grabbed the microphone and threatened students that if they didn't calm down, the ceremony would be canceled .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Sun BiZKiT 5
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Sat Rico from East Lo... 3
News Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues Sat Outdoorist 1
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... May 12 Quitcherbeachin 6
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 11 concerned res 6,618
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) May 11 littleme34 447
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) May 8 BlunderCONS 4
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC