Sec. Detzner Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration of Museum of Florida History's 40th Anniversary

Secretary of State Ken Detzner kicked off the year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Museum of Florida History last night during a special reception with more than 200 museum guests and supporters. Throughout the year, the Museum will feature an exciting lineup of educational programs, exhibits and special events to celebrate the 40th anniversary, all culminating in the grand opening of the Museum's Living the Dream: Twentieth-Century Florida exhibit on October 28. The Museum of Florida History is one of Florida's most prominent cultural treasures and the only statewide institution encompassing a comprehensive overview of Florida history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.