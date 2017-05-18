San Pablo on tap for Florida Cracker Restaurant
Florida Cracker Restaurant, an extension of the Florida Cracker Kitchen in Brooksville, is in development at Pablo Station at northwest Beach Boulevard and San Pablo Road. Robert Tilka, vice president of strategy with ServStar Management Group, said today it will serve breakfast and lunch and is the first Florida Cracker in Jacksonville.
