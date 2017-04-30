Salsa Festival brings out twists to traditional dish
Usually described as sweet or spicy, Toni Losier hoped judges and tasters would again think fondly of her smoky, tomato-based salsa. Last year's amateur winner at Florida Salsa Festival, Losier was back again this year on Eola Avenue in Orlando in hopes of again bringing the title home to Winter Garden.
