Rhode Island pilot killed in small pl...

Rhode Island pilot killed in small plane crash in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Authorities say a Rhode Island man died when his single-engine plane flipped and crashed as it tried to land at a Florida airport. Clearwater Public Safety spokesman Rob Shaw said 44-year-old James R. Fink of Exeter, Rhode Island, tried to land his 2007 Cirrus fixed-wing aircraft Friday evening at Clearwater Airpark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Fri Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. Fri BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! Fri BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Fri BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) Thu Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Apr 29 joe 16
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,830,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC