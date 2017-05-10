Racial issues united Florida's legislators, but divided them, too
It was an emotional peak in the long legislative session: Lawmakers - black, white, Hispanic - stood in somber solidarity in a Capitol rotunda to formally say Florida was sorry for what happened seven decades ago to four black men who were victims in one of the most racist episodes in state history. What few knew at that moment of unity on the morning of April 18 was that just 13 hours before, a state senator had cursed at a black female lawmaker using a sexist remark and a racial slur directed at other legislators.
