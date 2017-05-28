Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting
Authorities in Mississippi say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff's deputy. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|19 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|clue klux flux ..clus clock lcok lcok ....me ca...
|21 hr
|beach boys
|1
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC