Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

Authorities in Mississippi say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff's deputy. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County.

