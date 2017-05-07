Photos: Family Fun Fest at Space Coast Field of Dreams
Kelly Melle and her daughter Kylie, 7, meet Junny the BCSO K-9 bloodhound. Sunday, May 7, was Cycle Jam and Family Fun Fest hosted by Space Coast Early Intervention Center held at Space Coast Field of Dreams in West Melbourne, which is Florida's first all-accessible, multi-sport complex for kids and adults of all abilities.
