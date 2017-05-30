Orlando-based Xenia buys Hyatt Grand Cypress for $205.5M

The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress property, one of the most iconic resorts in Orlando, has changed hands for $205.5 million, according to county records. Opened in 1984 and renovated completely for over $30 million in 2013, the resort features outdoor gardens, twelve tennis courts and 45 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.