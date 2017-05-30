Orlando-based Xenia buys Hyatt Grand Cypress for $205.5M
The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress property, one of the most iconic resorts in Orlando, has changed hands for $205.5 million, according to county records. Opened in 1984 and renovated completely for over $30 million in 2013, the resort features outdoor gardens, twelve tennis courts and 45 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course.
