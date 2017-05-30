Orlando-based Xenia buys Hyatt Grand ...

Orlando-based Xenia buys Hyatt Grand Cypress for $205.5M

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress property, one of the most iconic resorts in Orlando, has changed hands for $205.5 million, according to county records. Opened in 1984 and renovated completely for over $30 million in 2013, the resort features outdoor gardens, twelve tennis courts and 45 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz... 21 hr slick willie expl... 7
Gay skype (May '16) Tue hah931449290 9
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! Tue BiZKiT 8
Tiger woods Mon Tin cup 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Mon Lily 34
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... Mon Lily 3
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Sun Sam 63
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,415,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC